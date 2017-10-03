Charges: Man Stole 50-Inch TV From Senior Living Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 39-year-old man — whom police say has the state of Minnesota tattooed on his face — is accused of stealing a large TV from the community room of a senior living center.

James Hobbs is charged with second-degree burglary, according to charges filed in Dakota County. He’s slated to appear in court in December.

According to a criminal complaint, residents at an Inver Grove Heights senior living facility saw Hobbs putting the building’s 50-inch TV into a truck on the morning of July 8.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed that Hobbs was dropped off at the senior home, broke into an emergency box to retrieve a key and used it to enter the building.

Inside, he walked around the parking garage, looking at nearly every vehicle, the complaint states. Later, surveillance video showed him walking out with the 50-inch TV, which had been mounted on the community room wall.

On Monday, police found Hobbs, noting that he could be identified by the tattoo of the state of Minnesota under his right eye.

The complaint states the while in jail in another recent case Hobbs made a phone call in which he asked someone to bail him out, telling them that’d let them have the “big a—TV.”

The person on the other end of the line responds: “it’s already gone.”

If convicted, Hobbs faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.