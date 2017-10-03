Target Testing Free Drive-Up Service In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Making a quick Target run just got easier.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday that it’s testing a pick-up service in the Twin Cities metro. It’s called Drive Up, and it works through the Target App.
It’s also free.
“Drive Up is our latest effort to make it easier and faster for busy guests to conveniently get what they need, and simply get back to their day,” said Dawn Block, Target’s senior vice president of digital, in a news release.
Shoppers can select and buy nearly 200,000 items – from diapers to toys, electronics to furniture – and pick them up curbside at their neighborhood store.
Here’s how it works.
App users just have to place an order and select “drive up” on the delivery options menu. After Target confirms the order is ready, shoppers can notify workers by hitting the “I’m on my way” button.
When at the store, shoppers can roll into designated parking spaces, where workers will bring out the order. Employees will then scan a barcode on the shopper’s phone and load up the purchase.
After that, the shoppers can just drive away.
Target says the service, which was built by the company, was tested with team members over the summer. The current test will allow Target to improve the app and user experience, the company says.