Study: Car-Deer Collisions On Rise In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in our neck of the woods are having more and more collisions with deer, according to State Farm.
Minnesota ranked number seven on the insurance company’s 2016-2017 deer claim study, with one out of every 74 drivers likely to report a collision.
Wisconsin ranked fifth, South Dakota ranked sixth and North Dakota rounded off the top ten.
Minnesota deer collision-related insurance claims have increased 8 percent since last year.
State Farm says drivers are more at risk of hitting a deer between October and December, which is their mating season.
