Study: Car-Deer Collisions On Rise In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in our neck of the woods are having more and more collisions with deer, according to State Farm.

Minnesota ranked number seven on the insurance company’s 2016-2017 deer claim study, with one out of every 74 drivers likely to report a collision.

Wisconsin ranked fifth, South Dakota ranked sixth and North Dakota rounded off the top ten.

deer trooper mn Study: Car Deer Collisions On Rise In Minnesota

A deer jumps over a Minnesota State Patrol squad car (credit: MN State Patrol)

Minnesota deer collision-related insurance claims have increased 8 percent since last year.

State Farm says drivers are more at risk of hitting a deer between October and December, which is their mating season.

Click here for more tips on preventing deer collisions, and click here to view State Farm’s interactive map about such collisions.

