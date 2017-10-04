Charges: Drunken Driver Screams ‘Kill Me,’ Kicks Trooper In Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old man is accused of kicking a female state trooper in the face while being arrested over the weekend for drunken driving.

Richard Ayewonou, of Coon Rapids, is charged with fourth-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree driving while impaired, a gross misdemeanor. He was released from the Anoka County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, an off-duty police officer reported to the State Patrol that he saw a car crash in the north metro Sunday night and then continue driving erratically.

A responding state trooper found the suspect vehicle in a residential Coon Rapids neighborhood and confronted the driver, Ayewonou, in a driveway.

Ayewonou appeared to have no idea that a crash occurred, the complaint states. He was confused about the damage on his car, and told the trooper, “I’m fine.”

The trooper noted the strong scent of alcohol coming from Ayewonou, who said that he’d had one Guinness at a housewarming party in nearby Brooklyn Park.

After Ayewonou failed several field sobriety tests, he blew a .246 on a preliminary breath test – more than twice the legal limit.

When the trooper tried to arrest Ayewonou, he resisted, the complaint states.

Two other responding officers had to work with the trooper to wrestle Ayewonou into the back of a squad car. During the struggle, he allegedly screamed, “Kill me, kill me, kill me.”

As the trooper was pushing his legs into the car, Ayewonou kicked her in the face, injuring her nose.

If convicted of the assault charges, Ayewonou could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison and/or a $6,000 fine.

For the DWI, he faces a possible penalty of one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.