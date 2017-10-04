Sheriff: Western Wis. Man Killed After Truck Hits Trees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old man is dead after he crashed his pickup truck into trees in western Wisconsin Tuesday night.
The Barron County Sheriff’s office says they were informed of the crash just before 7 p.m. near Chetek on 22nd ¾ Street and County Road D.
Investigators say Dennis Hiemstra, of Chetek, veered off the road, drove into a ditch and then hit two trees.
He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Hiemstra was not wearing a seat belt.
The county medical examiner’s office is working to determine if a medical issue was a factor in the crash.