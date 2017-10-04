How Do You Grow A Great Pumpkin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A visit to the pumpkin patch is a fall tradition for so many families.

Just east of Wyoming, Minnesota is a corn playground next to blank orange canvasses, on a 40-acre labor of love.

Val Wittner owns Lendt’s Pumpkin Patch.

“My customers are always amazed that we didn’t put them there,” Wittner said. “Can you imagine? There’s 40 acres here, we didn’t put them there, they grew there and they have to pull the vine off of the stem.”

All of these pumpkins started as single seeds that Wittner planted herself back in the beginning of June.

“People think that pumpkins grow in the weeds, and that when this pumpkin rots, that next spring it will just come back another pumpkin,” she said.

Once the seed sprouts, the plant gets bigger and bushier and starts to send out vines. By early July, there’s a flower

“The flower opens up for one day for about four hours. It needs to be pollinated,” she said.

Which is why Lendt’s has bees on site.

“Right behind the flowers, once it’s pollinated, it starts growing a pumpkin, and just gets bigger and bigger,” Wittner said. “The flower dies and falls off, and the pumpkin just keeps growing.”

Many varieties start out green before turning the color of Halloween. That’s when the leaves start falling, exposing the pumpkins for everyone to pick their own.

But what happens to all of the pumpkins that don’t get sold?

“We leave them here and they get disked in the fall, and it is good for the ground to have that rotten matter,” Wittner said.

Lendt’s is open seven days a week until Oct. 31. Like many pumpkin patches, this is truly a family endeavor.

Wittner’s three daughters work there, and her brother-in-law does the spraying, fertilizing, cultivating, and plowing.