Suspect Arrested In South Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police made an arrest in the Tuesday evening stabbing of a man near a light rail station in South Minneapolis.
Police say 43-year-old Frank Runningshield Jr. was arrested on probable cause of murder. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail.
It happened on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, near the Lake Street Light Rail Station, at 7:16 p.m. Police say several people called 911 to report the stabbing. Paramedics transferred the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The victim’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.