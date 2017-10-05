Lynx Fever Takes Hold After 4th WNBA Championship

Fans we spoke with say all it takes is coming to one game. They say the excitement of the game is enough to make you a life-long Lynx fan.

There are some fans wondering why there is not more of what we call “Lynx Fever,” especially after winning a four titles.

“I’m proud of them. I’ve followed them on and off the last few years, and it seems like we win every other year, and I’d like to make it every year,” Johnson said.

Lynx Fans say they can never get enough of this winning franchise. The team has won the championship in 2011, 2013, 2015 and now 2017.

The third venue this year for the Minnesota Lynx proved to be a charm, having played at Target Center and then Xcel Energy Center.

“Energy was high the whole game, standing up and down, cheering music was blaring. It was good,” Johnson said. “It was a lot of fun, packed, every seat was taken.”

Adam Johnson, who went to the University of Minnesota, says he’s never seen Williams Arena — affectionately nicknamed “The Barn” — rock like it did Wednesday night.

