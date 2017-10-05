Minnesota Native Injured In Las Vegas Still Recovering

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 150 people remain in the hospital after the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival — about 50 of them are in critical condition. That includes a Minnesota father, who is still waiting to see his children.
Phil Aurich is in the ICU recovering from a shot to the lower back.
His family said he’s in a lot of pain and is not yet in a position to leave the ICU. They said his young children are struggling to understand what is going on and want to be able to see him. They’re asking for prayers.