P!NK Coming To Xcel Energy Center March 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Officials with Xcel Energy Center said Thursday international pop star P!NK is coming to town next March.

She’ll be in St. Paul for a show on March 12 as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018. Tickets for the general public will be available starting Oct. 13 at Ticketmaster.

P!NK is known for an incredible and entertaining live show, and St. Paul will be one of 40 dates on the 2018 tour across North America. Since debuting in 2000, she has releases six albums, sold more than 42 million albums and has had 15 singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 100.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018. Tickets will start at $47.45.

