Boy, 2, Found Safely After Going Missing For 3 Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 2-year-old boy was found in Stearns County after he went missing for three hours Thursday evening.
The boy was reported missing after 6 p.m. Stearns County deputies began searching with a team of bloodhounds, along with members of the State Patrol, Chain of Lakes and Richmond fire departments, and St. Martin Rescue.
A State Patrol helicopter was also deployed in the search efforts.
At about 9:20 p.m., the boy was found safely, thanks to the helicopter picking up on the boy’s heat signature.
The boy told a deputy and trooper that he was “counting corn.” Authorities believe he walked away with his dogs.
The boy has been reunited with his mother.