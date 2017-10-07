Police: Wisconsin Bicyclist, 10, Dies After Being Hit By Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Wisconsin say a 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car while riding her bike earlier this week.

According to the New Richmond Police Department, Morgan Greene was riding near the intersection of West Richmond Way and Sequioa Lane just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 40-year-old male driving a Chevrolet Cruze struck her.

Greene was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was airlifted to Regions Hospital. Police announced her death Saturday.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

