Gun Violence Prevention Resources

As the stories of heroism, bloodshed and survival continue to emerge from Las Vegas survivors and family members of victims from other mass shootings continue to live with their own losses and trauma.
Two weeks ago marked the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Accent Signage in Minneapolis. A gunman killed six people before taking his own life.
One of the victims was Accent Signage owner Reuven Rahamin. His son was Sami was only 17 when the shooting happened and since then Sami has become a crusader for gun violence prevention and an advocate for family members and victims. He spoke at a vigil for the Las Vegas victims last week.
For more information on gun control and gun safety, visit Protect Minnesota and Everytown for Gun Safety.