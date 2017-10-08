Klobuchar Meets Adoptive Family She Helped Unite

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar met Sunday with a family she helped unite.
Dave and Kati Norton of St. Louis Park had been trying for years to adopt two sons from the Ethiopia.
Back in May, the Ethiopian government halted international adoptions. Sen. Klobuchar worked with the Norton’s and the U.S. embassy to secure the visas the boys needed to come to their new home. They finally made it to the Twin Cities in August.
Senator Klobuchar met with the family at their home in St. Louis Park.
“Every so often you get to see some good done because of the work that we do in Washington. It’s not the easiest time in politics but this makes it all worth it,” Klobuchar said.
Sen. Klobuchar is a co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption.