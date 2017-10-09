Bernice King Speaks On Non-Violence In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was in St. Paul Monday night bringing awareness to violence in our society.
Bernice King was greeted by Mayor Chris Coleman at the Martin Luther King Center.
King is dedicated to her father’s philosophy called “Nonviolence 365,” which inspires people to live a peaceful lifestyle.
She believes there are other ways to solve problems without using guns and violence.
Coleman declared tomorrow “Nonviolence 365” day in St. Paul.
“But that’s really a commitment that every day we are going to work with our children, work with our families,” Coleman said. “Find different ways for people to address confrontation, but do it in a way that respects the legacy of Dr. King.”
Coleman says there’s been a dramatic increase in shootings in the city. He says it’s up to St. Paul leaders to educate the community in order to bring the violence down.