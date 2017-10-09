Driver In Crash That Killed Wayzata Officer Due In Court

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver accused of killing a Twin Cities police officer heads back to court Monday afternoon.

Beth Freeman is charged with hitting Officer Bill Mathews on a highway in Wayzata last month. Prosecutors say she was on drugs and on her phone right before the crash. She also didn’t have a license.

beth freeman Driver In Crash That Killed Wayzata Officer Due In Court

Beth Freeman (credit: Hennepin Co. Jail)

Mathews had been clearing debris from Highway 12 when investigators say Freeman hit him. A witness captured the aftermath on his phone. In the video, Freeman admits to looking up moments before striking the officer.

