Driver In Crash That Killed Wayzata Officer Due In Court

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver accused of killing a Twin Cities police officer heads back to court Monday afternoon.
Beth Freeman is charged with hitting Officer Bill Mathews on a highway in Wayzata last month. Prosecutors say she was on drugs and on her phone right before the crash. She also didn’t have a license.
Mathews had been clearing debris from Highway 12 when investigators say Freeman hit him. A witness captured the aftermath on his phone. In the video, Freeman admits to looking up moments before striking the officer.