Zimmer’s Got No Excuse Now, He Actually Has A Crystal Ball

By David McCoy
Filed Under: David McCoy, Mike Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “I don’t have a crystal ball.”

That was the familiar refrain from Vikings coach Mike Zimmer whenever asked about when quarterback Sam Bradford would return.

But on Saturday, his answer was different.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I have a crystal ball now because one of the psychics in the Twin Cities gave me one, but I didn’t bring it down here with me.”

Ruth Lordan, a professional psychic for 50 years, gave the Vikings coach a crystal ball.

“I sent a handwritten — because that’s the old fashioned way to do it — card with directions,” she said.

She says even an amateur like Zimmer can use one effectively.

“I believe if he could really see [Bradford’s health], it would give him insight about it,” she said.

Zimmer says he’s afraid to look at the ball.

“I see an ugly face looking back,” he joked.

Lordan says if he only sees himself, he’s not using the ball right.

“We know Mike Zimmer is a handsome man,” she said, adding that’d she’d be happy to show him the proper technique.

While the answers about the Vikings future may yet prove elusive, Lordan has a little bit of reassurance for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

“I do believe the Vikings will win,” she said. “I’m seeing a low score.”

Certainly that’s something a defensive-minded coach would love to see.

More from David McCoy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch