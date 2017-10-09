Zimmer’s Got No Excuse Now, He Actually Has A Crystal Ball

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “I don’t have a crystal ball.”

That was the familiar refrain from Vikings coach Mike Zimmer whenever asked about when quarterback Sam Bradford would return.

But on Saturday, his answer was different.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I have a crystal ball now because one of the psychics in the Twin Cities gave me one, but I didn’t bring it down here with me.”

Ruth Lordan, a professional psychic for 50 years, gave the Vikings coach a crystal ball.

“I sent a handwritten — because that’s the old fashioned way to do it — card with directions,” she said.

She says even an amateur like Zimmer can use one effectively.

“I believe if he could really see [Bradford’s health], it would give him insight about it,” she said.

Zimmer says he’s afraid to look at the ball.

“I see an ugly face looking back,” he joked.

Lordan says if he only sees himself, he’s not using the ball right.

“We know Mike Zimmer is a handsome man,” she said, adding that’d she’d be happy to show him the proper technique.

While the answers about the Vikings future may yet prove elusive, Lordan has a little bit of reassurance for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

“I do believe the Vikings will win,” she said. “I’m seeing a low score.”

Certainly that’s something a defensive-minded coach would love to see.