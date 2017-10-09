‘I Seen Him Spray Something’: Charges Expected In Deadly Minneapolis Fire

Right now, the property management group doesn’t think Shanks lived at the apartment building, but that he may have squatted there in the past.

One man — Royce Wayne James, 59 — was killed and a woman was injured after they jumped from a third-story window.

He was quickly arrested by police after being identified by several people who live in the building, including Iris Mitchell, who fled the scene after encountering the suspect.

WCCO-TV spoke with one man who works for the apartment’s property management group. He claims Shanks came back to the scene on Saturday morning and was just hanging around.

On Monday morning, cleaners and fire investigators were at the scene working to determine just how badly the building was damaged and if it would be a total loss.

Investigators say 30-year-old Marcus Shanks started a fire that ripped through 1500 Park Avenue in Minneapolis late Friday night. Shanks is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause for murder.

Mary is honored to be a member of the talented news team at WCCO-TV in her home state of Minnesota. You can now see her reporting Monday through Friday on WCCO This Morning. Mary lives in the metro area with her rescue dachshund, Scooby. ...