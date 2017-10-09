Family Plans To Donate Organs Of Girl, 10, Struck & Killed While Biking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The memory of a little girl, who was killed in a bike crash, may live on in other children.
According to the New Richmond Police Department, Morgan Greene was riding near the intersection of West Richmond Way and Sequioa Lane just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 40-year-old male driving a Chevrolet Cruze struck her. She wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Rescuers flew Greene to a Twin Cities hospital. But her family says she did not survive.
They now plan to donate her organs in hopes of saving other children.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.