2 Injured After Motorcycle Strikes Great Dane Running Loose On Wis. Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a driver and passenger on a motorcycle have been injured after striking a Great Dane dog running loose on a road over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Saturday evening on County Road F north of County Road MM in Clifton Township, Wisconsin.
There, a 2003 Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on County Road F when it struck the dog running loose in the southbound lane.
The driver is identified as 46-year-old Jeffery Thompson and the passenger as 45-year-old Stacey Popp. Both are from Randolf, Minnesota.
Popp was airlifted to Regions Hospital for medical care. Thompson was taken to Regions in an ambulance.
The dog was killed in the crash.