Identities Released In Fatal Ambulance-Semi Crash

Filed Under: Ambulance, Brooklyn Center, Fatal Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A paramedic is dead after an ambulance struck a stalled semi on a highway in the north metro Monday evening. Now, we’re getting the identities of the victims involved.

According to State Patrol, the semi was stalled near the split of Interstate 694 and Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center.

A HealthEast ambulance heading from Monticello to Minneapolis was merging from the I-694 side to the I-94 side when the driver struck the stalled semi.

ambulance crash 694 Identities Released In Fatal Ambulance Semi Crash

(credit: CBS)

The driver of the ambulance, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was identified as Susanna Grace Kelly.

The ambulance’s passenger, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste Challeen of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol said.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The 44-year-old female driver of the semi truck was uninjured. She was identified as Paulette Alicia Mejia of Temple, Georgia.

Traffic was shut down on I-694 and was being diverted onto I-94, according to State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch