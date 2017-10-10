Identities Released In Fatal Ambulance-Semi Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A paramedic is dead after an ambulance struck a stalled semi on a highway in the north metro Monday evening. Now, we’re getting the identities of the victims involved.
According to State Patrol, the semi was stalled near the split of Interstate 694 and Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center.
A HealthEast ambulance heading from Monticello to Minneapolis was merging from the I-694 side to the I-94 side when the driver struck the stalled semi.
The driver of the ambulance, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was identified as Susanna Grace Kelly.
The ambulance’s passenger, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste Challeen of St. Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol said.
There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
The 44-year-old female driver of the semi truck was uninjured. She was identified as Paulette Alicia Mejia of Temple, Georgia.
Traffic was shut down on I-694 and was being diverted onto I-94, according to State Patrol.