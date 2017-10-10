Medical Marijuana Officials Debate Adding Autism To List Of Covered Conditions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Medical pot has been legal in Minnesota for more than two years, treating thousands of people and the panel in charge of overseeing the program will consider adding new conditions and diseases to the list.

State health officials will discuss adding autism, nausea, brain disease, Parkinson’s and more chronic pain conditions to the list of conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

When Minnesota rolled out the program, people had to have one of just ten qualifying conditions to get the drug.

Those include cancer, glaucoma, HIV and AIDS, seizures and Chrohn’s disease.

In order to get the drug, a doctor must first certify that the patient has one or more of the qualifying conditions.

The patient must then enroll in the state program.

Back in August, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was added to the list of qualifying conditions.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the State Office Building in St. Paul.

Public comment is welcome.