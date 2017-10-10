With Uncertainty Behind Him, Molitor Staying With Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Paul Molitor says even he was not sure how things were going to go when he walked into a postseason meeting with Minnesota Twins executives Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to discuss his future as manager.
Molitor spoke to the media Tuesday, a day after signing a new three-year contract with his hometown team.
It took a bit of negotiating over the weekend, and there are changes coming to his coaching staff, which will include a new pitching coach with the dismissal of Neil Allen. Overall, there is nowhere Molitor would rather be than continuing to see this team progress from their 85-win season and a Wild Card playoff berth.
Molitor led the Twins to an 85-77 record and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2010. It was a dramatic turnaround from a 103-loss season in 2016. Molitor will be considered for the American League Manager of the Year after leading the Twins to their first playoff game since 2010. The Twins also became the first team in MLB history make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the season before.
Falvey and Levine preferred not to discuss Molitor’s status during the season. Molitor says it was “not a totally comfortable thing.” But he adds that he is excited to be back with the Twins for a fourth season.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)