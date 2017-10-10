Parlour Burger, Lord Fletchers’ Walleye ‘Wich Coming To Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Long with a reputation for the worst food of any of the Twin Cities professional sports venues, Target Center is massively remaking its concessions by bringing in local restaurant partners and changing nearly every product available in general concessions.

Timberwolves and Lynx executive chef David Fhima unveiled the new lineup at Target Center.

The highlights are:

— Minneapolis restaurants Parlour and Borough will be selling their iconic burger as well as their extremely popular Whiskey Old Fashioned (Section 113)

— Lake Minnetonka’s Lord Fletcher’s is bringing their famous walleye sandwich (Section 136)

— New fast-casual concept SotaRol will sell Sotaritos, a sushi-filled burrito (Section 126)

— Life Time’s Life Café will serve lighter menu items including Tuna Togarashi (Section 106)

— Fhima’s will serve Organic Chicken Tulips with gorgonzola sauce (Section 111) and sell organic cookies at dessert stations around the arena

“The Timberwolves and Lynx are committed to building a world class guest experience and a huge part of that is the food,” said Fhima, in a statement. “These new concessions menu items are delicious and also made with ingredients that guests can feel good about. We will continue to be on a quest to use the finest ingredients at Target Center, working with clean, sustainable and local products.”

Levy Concessions operates the food service in Target Center, and will be overhauling all of that food as well.

The hot dogs will be all-beef, using locally-sourced Swanson’s meats (throughout the arena), a concession stand with brats, including a whiskey peppercorn and cheddar and bacon version, will be in Section 118, and free-range chicken will be part of the new chicken tenders (Sections 109/231). They’ll also sell a burger made of ground pork (Sections 129 & 225).

The menu inside Target Center’s Parlour Concession will feature the Parlour Burger (double and single), a chili dog, Parlour’s Popcorn (made with pineapple, bacon, togarashi and scallions), as well as hand cut fries. Besides the Old Fashioned, there will be a Moscow Mule, Gin and Tonic and a Rum Punch.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the newly-renovated Target Center and the Timberwolves family!” said Jodie Heyerdahl, the director of PR and marketing for Jester Concepts, the parent company of Parlour. “Our vision for the food and beverage program is exciting! We are anxious to showcase our restaurant to a whole new group of people that may not be aware of us already.”

“We looked at this as a great opportunity to introduce people to Lord Fletcher’s that don’t know about us,” said Lord Fletcher’s general manager Chad Nelson, “and a great way for us to celebrate 50 years in business in the year 2018.”

The teams are also bringing in Duluth’s City Girl Coffee for drip and espresso drinks (118 & 136), and Chankaska Wines from Kasota for local wine (Section 138). Minnesota’s Schwan’s will also have a presence, selling Pagoda vegetable stir-fry (Section 126) and Freschetta Pizza (Section 131).

Fhima came on as Executive Chef prior to the 2016-17 NBA season and overhauled the menus in the premium levels. Fhima was the chef/owner at Faces Mears Park. He is currently working in the former Forum Cafeteria, within walking distance of Target Center. Fhima plans on opening Bistro 3.7.3 in that forum space next year.