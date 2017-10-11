Man Involved In Brooklyn Center Walmart Shooting Sentenced To Probation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A third man involved in a shooting at a Brooklyn Center Walmart last year was sentenced to probation and one year in a county work house.
Treshaun Brian Mason, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the September 2016 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, the shooting stemmed from a fight between two rival gangs at the store. Two other men — Jamie Maurice Thompson and Richard Larve Taylor — were charged in the shooting and sentenced to more five and six years in prison, respectively.
Prosecutors say Hennepin County Judge Kathryn Quaintance told Mason she was giving him a break in the sentencing because he finished high school, had attended college and didn’t appear to have addiction issues.
“Make the most of it,” prosecutors say she told Mason in court.