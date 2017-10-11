Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Construction Worker Killed Was From Ukraine

Filed Under: Tenney

TENNEY, Minn. (AP) — A construction worker who died in a fall at a co-op elevator in western Minnesota was from the Ukraine.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dmytro Baybak fell about 150 feet from a platform at the Wheaton Dumont co-op elevator in the Wilkin County community of Tenney last Thursday.

The Wahpeton Daily News says they Ramsey County Medical Examiner has ruled the death accidental. Officials say Baybak was in a work exchange program with Gateway Building Systems of Fergus Falls. His hometown was not released.

The victim was working with two other men and they were adjusting another platform when the accident occurred.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

