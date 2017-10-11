Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Former Viking RB Adrian Peterson Sued After Defaulting On Loan

Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Crown Bank, Lawsuit, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.

Crown Bank says Peterson, who was traded by the New Orleans Saints to the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday, took out the loan in May 2016 and defaulted five months later. The Star Tribune reports Peterson eventually brought the balance down to $594,000 after entering into a forbearance agreement with the Minneapolis bank. The lawsuit says Peterson has failed to meet the bank’s demands and must pay the balance, plus interest.

Peterson’s attorney, Scott Zolke, of Los Angeles, California, did not immediately return a call for comment on Peterson’s behalf.

The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection was drafted by the Vikings seventh overall in the 2007 NFL draft.

