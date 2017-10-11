Hope Chest For Breast Cancer: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Maplewood Man Sentenced In Hmong Homeland Fraud Scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maplewood man is sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a scheme that took more than $1.2 million from Hmong Minnesotan families.

Seng Xiong, 49, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for taking $3,000 to $5,000 donations on what prosecutors say were false promises.

Xiong reportedly told donors he was working closely with the United States government and the United Nations to establish a homeland for the Hmong people somewhere in southeast Asia. Prosecutors say he promised donors 10 acres of land, a home and much more in the new country in exchange for their money.

Xiong was convicted of wire fraud and mail fraud in the case. He’ll also have to pay that $1.2 million in restitution to his donors as part of the sentence.

