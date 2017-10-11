Trump Thanks N.D. Farmer After He Mows Massive Anti-Protest Message

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A North Dakota farmer got a nod from President Donald Trump after mowing a message into his field that read: “We Stand For The National Anthem.”

Gene Hanson, of Edgeley, North Dakota, cut the message into a harvested bean field in response to the recent NFL protests. He told Fox and Friends that he disagrees with players kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I didn’t think it was anything about black, white or brown, Democrat or Republican,” he said. “It was about honoring our flag and our country. There’s a lot of people that died for it.”

The farmer’s message caught the attention of the president, who has railed against football players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

In a Facebook post, Trump called Hanson a “great American…who is standing up for our flag, our anthem and our country!”

Hanson has previously made crop messages in support of Trump. Others read “Drain The Swamp,” “Vote Trump, Never Hillary,” and “GOP Get Your Act Together.”

He also gained internet attention after making a tribute to Prince following the musician’s 2016 overdose death.

WDAY TV reports that Hanson’s most recent political message is about two football fields wide and took about two hours to create.

The farmer told Fox and Friends that he creates the messages with his tractor and mows the letters by counting rows in the field. He then goes-up on his plane to take photos.

He says an initial version of his anti-protest message contained a typo, so he had to start over.