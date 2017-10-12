St. Paul Scraps Ban On Styrofoam, Plastic To-Go Boxes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders in St. Paul have scrapped plans to ban certain food takeout containers.
The city council voted Wednesday against outlawing Styrofoam and plastic to-go boxes.
One council member said she felt the plan unfairly targeted restaurants. She also questioned whether a significant amount of waste actually comes from the packaging.
The city council will now reconsider a ban next year.
A similar ordinance became law in Minneapolis two years ago.
One Comment
Saint Paul probably has bigger fish to fry, and they can use the plastic and Styrofoam containers for the left overs.