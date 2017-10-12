St. Paul Scraps Ban On Styrofoam, Plastic To-Go Boxes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders in St. Paul have scrapped plans to ban certain food takeout containers.

The city council voted Wednesday against outlawing Styrofoam and plastic to-go boxes.

One council member said she felt the plan unfairly targeted restaurants. She also questioned whether a significant amount of waste actually comes from the packaging.

The city council will now reconsider a ban next year.

A similar ordinance became law in Minneapolis two years ago.

  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    October 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Saint Paul probably has bigger fish to fry, and they can use the plastic and Styrofoam containers for the left overs.

