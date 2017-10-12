Shoplifting Suspects Arrested In Wright County After Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two shoplifting suspects were taken into custody Wednesday night after leading authorities on a chase with three kids in their car that ended near Albertville, authorities say.
The Waite Park Police Department says the incident started at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after it was notified of two shoplifting suspects who had fled a Kohl’s store with merchandise. Kohl’s employees got a license plate number, and authorities tracked that the vehicle’s owner was wanted for a robbery in West St. Paul and might have weapons.
Authorities say an unmarked Stearns County squad located the suspect vehicle southbound on Highway 15. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and headed towards Interstate 94.
The vehicle went eastbound at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. A chase ensued, and attempts at stop sticks in Stearns County and Wright County were unsuccessful. The chase went into the Albertville area when authorities learned at least one child was in the vehicle.
The pursuit was terminated, and the suspect vehicle got off I-94 before re-entering and heading eastbound again. The vehicle slowed due to heavy traffic and eventually hit stop sticks. The driver fled on foot into a residential area of Rogers before being taken into custody.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Tyree Denton Beecham of Brooklyn Center. He’s being held in the Stearns County Jail on felony theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle and three counts of child endangerment.
A female passenger was identified as 22-year-old Mahogany Essence Loggins, living in St. Cloud. She was booked for felony theft.
Police say three kids, ages 5, 2 and 3 months old, were released to family members. There were no injuries and no damage to property in the incident.