Minnesotans Brace For Possible Insurance Changes

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesotans are now bracing for how President Trump’s changes to the Obama-era health care laws could impact them.

The White House is halting $7 billion in CSR payments to insurance companies that lower co-pays and out-of-pocket costs for individuals.

This all comes after the president signed an executive order allowing insurance associations to sell pared-down health insurance.

About 6 million Americans qualify for these CSR payments and thousands of those people are Minnesotans who are insured through Minnesota Care.

According to the Minnesota Department of Commerce, virtually everyone in Minnesota who is eligible for those benefits is covered through Minnesota Care.

This is different from other states that don’t have programs like Minnesota Care.

State officials say the subsidies have a less than 1 percent impact on the rates consumers pay for coverage they buy in the individual market place.

The rates approved for next year already assumed the loss of the CSRs.

WCCO-TV has reached out to MNSure officials to see how and if the cuts will impact folks who are insured through that program.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson announced Friday Minnesota will join a number of other states in a lawsuit against the federal government to maintain the subsidies the White House is halting.