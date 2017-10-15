Timberwolves Exercise Options On Towns, Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Sunday they have exercised contract options on Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyus Jones.
Towns and Jones were both selected by the Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA Draft and are entering their third seasons in Minnesota. Towns was the No. 1 overall pick and the Timberwolves traded back into the first round to get Jones.
The contract option keeps them both with the Timberwolves through the 2018-19 season.
Towns started all 82 games last season and averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He became the youngest player in NBA history to collect more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a season.
Jones averaged 3.5 points and 2.6 assists in 12.9 minutes per game last season. He saw action in 60 games.