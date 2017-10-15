Pilot’s Body Pulled From Anoka County Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it has recovered the body of a pilot killed in a plane crash Friday afternoon.
Authorities say a dive team went into the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon and reached the plane wreckage about 12 feet deep at the bottom of the river. A diver secured lines to the plane, and it was towed to shore. When it reached the shore line, authorities recovered the body of an adult male within the wreckage.
The man’s body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a positive identification, but authorities believe the man recovered from the plane was 47-year-old Chad Rygwall of Princeton. Authorities say his family has been notified.
His 48-year-old wife, Jill Rygwall, was pulled from the Mississippi River the night of the crash, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The plane was registered to Chad Rygwall and crashed near the area of Highway 10 and Cutter Grove Avenue, near the city of Ramsey. Witnesses say the plane hit power lines before nose-diving into the water.
Residents living in the area say this is the third plane crash into the same power lines in the last 30 years.