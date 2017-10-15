Police: 1 Dead In South Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say one person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the south side of the city.

Police responded to the area of Franklin Avenue East and 11th Avenue South. Neighbors in the area say they heard gunshots at about 8:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a parked car with a man inside who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made in the incident. Anyone with information should call the Minneapolis Police Department at (612) 692-8477.

