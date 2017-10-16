1 Dead, 2 Injured After House Being Set On Foundation Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and two others are injured after a house fell on all three in northern Minnesota Sunday.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, a small home fell off its support system while workers were placing it on a foundation in Shotley Township just before 11 a.m.
One of the men – 25-year-old Joshua O’brien of Blackduck – was trapped under the building. Rescue personnel removed him from under the building, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and O’brien was declared dead at the scene.
Two other men were injured in the incident. Fifty-two-year-old Christopher O’brien was hospitalized with unknown injuries. Forty-nine-year-old Matthew Hjelden received medical care for unkown injuries.
Their conditions are unknown at this time. The incident is under investigation.