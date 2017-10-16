Vigil To Be Held In Mpls. For Victims Of Somalia’s Worst Terrorist Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of the Twin Cities Somali community will be holding a vigil Monday afternoon to pray for victims and survivors of a terrorist truck bombing in Somalia over the weekend.

At least 300 people are dead and 200 injured after the attack in the capital of Mogadishu over the weekend. It’s being called the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation’s history.

A Minnesotan is among the dead. Ahmed Eyow of Bloomington had been in Mogadishu for just a few hours when he was killed in the explosion.

Government officials say the terror group al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al-Quaeda, is to blame. However, so far, al-Shabaab has not claimed responsibility.

There are many people in Minnesota who have relatives in Mogadishu and Somalia that they have not been able to reach.

A family member of the one known Minnesota victim say they are overwhelmed with grief and comforted by the support they have received.

Eyow, of Bloomington, was on a short trip to Somalia and was in his hotel when the car bomb exploded. The welder, who was working on a master’s degree, leaves behind a wife and three children.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar released a statement Monday, saying “this is a time of crisis” and gave details on the vigil.

Join us tonight from 4:30-6:30pm at the Brian Coyle Center for a vigil for peace and prayer for the people of Mogadishu #standwithMogadishu pic.twitter.com/TBK7Vz8JGj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2017

The vigil will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brian Coyle Center, located on 420 15th Ave. S. Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dar Al FArooq mosque, which Ahmed Eyow attended, has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.