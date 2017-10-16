Man, 80, Badly Burned In Stearns County House Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 80-year-old man suffered significant burns in a house explosion and fire on Sunday in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5:08 p.m. to a structure fire at 30048 County Road 18 in North Fork Township, about four miles north of Brooten. The sheriff’s office assisted the Brooten Fire Department at the scene.
When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. An 80-year-old resident had suffered significant burns to his hands and head. He told authorities that he smelled gas when he got home and started cooking supper, and there was an explosion a short time later.
The man was the lone person inside the residence at the time of the explosion. He was taken to Glacier Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with non-life threatening injuries.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.