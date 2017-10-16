Man, 80, Badly Burned In Stearns County House Explosion

Filed Under: Brooten, House Explosion, North Fork Township, Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 80-year-old man suffered significant burns in a house explosion and fire on Sunday in central Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5:08 p.m. to a structure fire at 30048 County Road 18 in North Fork Township, about four miles north of Brooten. The sheriff’s office assisted the Brooten Fire Department at the scene.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed. An 80-year-old resident had suffered significant burns to his hands and head. He told authorities that he smelled gas when he got home and started cooking supper, and there was an explosion a short time later.

The man was the lone person inside the residence at the time of the explosion. He was taken to Glacier Ridge Hospital in Glenwood with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch