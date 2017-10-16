Report: Surgeon Clears Bridgewater’s Return To Practice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater reportedly got good news on his injured left knee Monday morning.

According to reports, Bridgewater met with the surgeon who repaired his knee after a devastating injury just before the start of the 2016-17 season, and he has been medically cleared to return to practice. Bridgewater has been out for more than a year after dislocating his left knee during a non-contact drill in practice on Aug. 30, 2016.

With Bridgewater out, the Vikings traded their 2017 first-round draft pick and another pick for Sam Bradford, who is currently having his own knee issues and missed three straight weeks. Bradford tried to play against the Bears on Monday Night Football, but was pulled late in the first half with the offense stalling and Bradford looking very uncomfortable.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice by doctor who performed the surgery on his dislocated knee, according to source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 16, 2017

On Teddy Bridgewater post-exam today: #Vikings will activate him this week or next week. They expect him to play this year. Amazing recovery — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2017

Bridgewater is currently still listed on the physically unable to perform list, and the Vikings haven’t made an official announcement on his status. He could be activated from the PUP list and return to practice as soon as Wednesday. The Vikings would have to release a player to make room for him on the roster.

If they remove Bridgewater from the PUP list, they have up to three weeks to put him on the active roster.

Dr, Dan Cooper gave @teddyb_h2o the clearance this morning. Vikings now decide whether to take QB off PUP list which opens three-week window — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 16, 2017

The Vikings improved to 4-2 on the season after a 23-10 win over the Packers on Sunday, and the entire complexion of the NFC North Division changed. Aaron Rodgers went down early with a broken collar bone after being hit by Anthony Barr, and could miss the rest of the season.

Minnesota hosts the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday before traveling to London to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. They then have their bye week.