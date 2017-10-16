Target Center Unveils Renovations Before Timberwolves Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Center in Minneapolis is just about ready to open its doors to the public after undergoing a massive, multi-million dollar renovation.
Construction crews touched every inch of the 27-year-old facility, including the court, the concourse and the skyway during the $140 million face lift project.
More than half of the funding for the new improvements is coming from the city sales tax, which includes two rows of Lexus Courtside seats and new branding for everything Timberwolves. The renovations did cause the facility to lose between 350 and 400 seats, but management claims it was worth it for the improved fan experience.
Instead of tearing down the building and starting fresh, they decided to revamp and recycle the old arena.
“With a $140 million, we were able to touch just about every surface, but the reality is there was existing structure, existing infrastructure that we just had to work around,” said Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx CSO Ted Johnson.
The home opener for the Timberwolves is Friday night, when they will take on the Utah Jazz and former Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio.
That will mark the first public event at the newly-remodeled venue.