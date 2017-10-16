After Nearly 20 Years, Triple Rock Social Club To Close Its Doors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For nearly 20 years, the Triple Rock Social Club has been a major player in the Twin Cities music scene. Now, the venue says it will soon close its doors.
On Monday, the venue announced via Facebook that the venue will be closing on November 22.
“We are proud to have been part of an amazing time in the Twin Cities Music scene. We have had more than our fair share of legendary performances and events, watched numerous local artists get their start on our stage, and hosted the Minneapolis debuts of countless national acts,” the venue said in the announcement. “We want to thank all the customers, bands, and artists who have been a part of this place over the years. Most of all we want to thank our current staff and those who have worked here in the past. We could not have done it without you!”
The west bank venue says there are a bunch of great events coming up between now and its closing.
There were no specific reasons given as to why the venue is closing.