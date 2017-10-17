Small Business Owners Speak Out Before Amazon Proposal Deadline

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota prepares to submit its bid to bring Amazon’s new headquarters to the state, a group of small business owners are speaking out.

They want the state to focus on helping local businesses and communities, rather than bringing in a gigantic corporation.

Minnesota is one of more than 50 other states across the U.S. and Canada vying for the online retail giant.

Officials are proposing multiple unidentified locations for the possible headquarters here in the North Star State.

Gov. Mark Dayton addressed the Amazon proposal in a press conference Tuesday morning, where he said Minnesota did not offer any state tax incentives on top of benefits available to any other Minnesota company at this stage.

On Tuesday, small business owners and one state senator spoke out in light of the Amazon bid at Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis.

They presented their own request for proposal from all levels of government to create policies that help all levels of business.

The owner of Commons Roots Café, Danny Schwartzman, says he isn’t necessarily against a Minnesota-based Amazon headquarters, but thinks the system is flawed.

“We would love to see those new jobs, those jobs are good for the community, but we should set up the community conditions so businesses want to locate here. I don’t think the government should play a role in picking winners … that only works for the largest businesses,” Schwartzman said.

Amazon is promising a $5 billion headquarters and up to 50,000 high paying jobs to the winning city. Some of the other biggest cities in the running are Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Denver and Toronto.

The deadline to officially file bids with Amazon is this Thursday. Amazon hasn’t said whether or not they will make the decision right then, whittle down the pool, or ask cities for more information.

