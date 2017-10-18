Sheriff: Man Turns Up In Wisconsin ER, Says He Was Shot In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after a man with a bullet wound turned up in a Wisconsin emergency room following a reported shooting in central Minnesota.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office says gunshots were reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Hinckley, near the 400 block of 1st Street Southwest. Deputies responded, but no victims were found.
About two hours later, a man entered an emergency room in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, which about 30 miles southeast of Hinckley. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim said he had been shot in Minnesota, but said nothing else about the incident to hospital staff.
The man was later transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently known.
The sheriff’s office says investigators met with the victim. They believe he was in Hinckley when he was shot.
No details on a suspect were given.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.