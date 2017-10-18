MEA Travel Rush Is On At MSP International Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The rush to get out of town is on as families prepare to relax over the MEA break.

More than 40,000 people are expected to pass through security on Wednesday and Thursday at Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport.

By comparison, the busiest day of the year so far for security screenings was March 10th, where nearly 48,000 passengers were screened.

Some folks decided to leave early and beat the travel rush altogether.

“We had quite a few people here on Sunday because people are getting out of town a week beforehand, taking those first 3 days off of this week,” said MSP Airport Spokesperson Melissa Scovronski.

Some people are choosing to avoid the airport all together and will hit the road instead.

Several resorts- like Breezy Point up North are catering activities and events around MEA visitors.

Meet Minneapolis is also offering up some fun ideas for people who are going on a “staycation”.

Airport officials expect the busiest times at MSP to be between 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.