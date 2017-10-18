Lawsuit Claims Workers Didn’t Warn Others Before Minnehaha Academy Explosion

Filed Under: CenterPoint Energy, Minnehaha Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of one of the victims killed in the Minnehaha Academy explosion, says the gas workers ran to save themselves, instead of warning others.

Receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson died in the August explosion. Berg’s family filed a $50,000 lawsuit Wednesday against CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical, the company hired to move gas meters out of the building, alleging the companies made several critical errors, including failing to disconnect the supply line from the old meter.

minnehaha academy explosion Lawsuit Claims Workers Didnt Warn Others Before Minnehaha Academy Explosion

(credit: CBS)

Master Mechanical and CenterPoint Energy told us they are not discussing the details out of respect for the ongoing investigation.

Minnehaha Academy plans to demolish and rebuild the center portion of the upper school in the coming weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch