Lawsuit Claims Workers Didn’t Warn Others Before Minnehaha Academy Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of one of the victims killed in the Minnehaha Academy explosion, says the gas workers ran to save themselves, instead of warning others.
Receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson died in the August explosion. Berg’s family filed a $50,000 lawsuit Wednesday against CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical, the company hired to move gas meters out of the building, alleging the companies made several critical errors, including failing to disconnect the supply line from the old meter.
Master Mechanical and CenterPoint Energy told us they are not discussing the details out of respect for the ongoing investigation.
Minnehaha Academy plans to demolish and rebuild the center portion of the upper school in the coming weeks.