Teen Killed, 2 Kids Critical In Crash Near Northtown Mall

BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A deadly crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old man Wednesday night.

A 12- and 13-year-old were in the car with him when it collided with a semi-truck in the north Twin Cities metro. It happened just before 8 p.m. on University and 85th Avenue in Blaine, across from Northtown Mall.

Now, police are trying to figure out what led up to the deadly crash.

At last check, those kids who were in the car during that cash are in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical Center. This as family and friends mourn the loss of that 19-year-old man.

Police say the crash involved a semi-tractor trailer and a white car, but haven’t said exactly what may have caused the crash. We spoke with one woman who has lived in Anoka County her whole life, and she tells us the intersection where it happened can be tricky for drivers. But she’s never heard of a fatal crash happening there.

“The roadway here it’s a little fast because you are dealing with a roadway that has no lights that at approximately this intersection is where the lighted intersections start, so people may not be aware that things need to slow down when it comes to this area,” Stephanie Glanz said. “But I wouldn’t say this is super dangerous compared with other roadways in the area.”

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, authorities identified the victim as Mohamed Amin. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says he did from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, who are the male’s siblings and were riding in that car, were taken to HCMC with critical injuries. The driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with the investigation and was not hurt.

WCCO spoke with one of the friends of Amin Thursday. He said they went to school together and that he was a very kind hearted kid.