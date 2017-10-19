Gophers Mason, Coffey Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Coming off a 24-10 season and their first trip to the NCAA Tournament under Richard Pitino, the University of Minnesota basketball team has two players on the preseason All-Big Ten Team.
The team was announced Thursday at the Big Ten Media Day in New York. The Gophers had one of the biggest turnarounds in program history last year, taking fourth in the Big Ten with an 11-7 record in conference play.
Senior guard Nate Mason and sophomore guard/forward Amir Coffey were both named to the preseason All-Big Ten Team. Mason was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick last year after leading the Gophers with 15.2 points per game.
Coffey was selected to the All-Freshman Team last year after being second in scoring for the Gophers with 12.2 points per game. He also averaged 3.8 points per game.
The Gophers return most of their starters, with the exception of graduated Akeem Springs. They lost Eric Curry in the offseason to a knee injury, but Davonte Fitzgerald and freshmen Isaiah Washington and Jamir Harris are expected to make significant early contributions.
The Gophers have an exhibition against Concordia-St. Paul Nov. 2 before opening the regular season against USC-Upstate Nov. 10 at Williams Arena.