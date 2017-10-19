Keep Warm With a Reverse Martini

By Crystal Grobe
Every so often, a restaurant opens and closes in the blink of an eye. That was the case for Scena, a beautiful and slightly fancy restaurant in Uptown that couldn’t gain the steam it needed to stay open longer than six months. It was the sophisticated hotspot that Uptown needed; a place where we could sip martinis and celebrate birthdays, dine with friends, and enjoy a well-rounded happy hour on the patio without having to shout or get jostled on the way to the ladies room. In those short six months, I fully enjoyed its existence, and even discovered one of my favorite drinks: the reverse martini.

At Scena, it was called the 2:1 (2 parts vermouth and 1 part gin), also known as an upside-down or reverse martini. As a huge fan of vermouth cocktails, this fit my style and I ordered it every time I visited. After Scena closed and I was done pouting about it, I had my husband (the master bartender at our house) replicate the cocktail. After a few trials, including a successful run with Dolin Rouge, a pink dry vermouth, we settled on the final version. Turns out, I like a vodka martini more than a gin martini!

It’s a great cocktail for the colder weather ahead and a perfect time to experiment to find your own favorite version. Maybe you like the gin version better…or prefer less vermouth and more vodka? It’s up to you!

Photo by Crystal Grobe

Reverse Martini

  • 3 oz. dry vermouth (Dolin Dry)
  • 1 1/2 oz. vodka (Ciroc offers a citrus essence)
  • 1 large piece of lemon peel

In a shaker glass, add vermouth, vodka, and a handful of ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Rub the rim of the glass with the lemon peel, hold peel over glass and twist to release a spritz of lemon oil. Place peel into the glass as garnish and serve. FYI: If you’re more of an olive juice person, skip the lemon and add a splash of olive juice and an olive for garnish. Enjoy!

