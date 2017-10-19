St. Thomas College Lets Underserved Students Pay What They Can Afford

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas has started an innovative and groundbreaking new college designed to help underserved kids get a university degree.

Kelly Saybe and Xavier Abdullahi are thrilled to be in the Dougherty Family College.

Before being accepted into the college, Abdullahi had been working full time to help his family after graduating from high school in 2013.

“The university wouldn’t have been attainable for me financially,” he said.

Last spring, Saybe and her mom wondered and worried if she would ever be able to pay for college.

“My mom, when she saw the ‘I’m in’ T-shirt, she started crying because that’s the first acceptance letter I got from St. Thomas,” she said.

Now, Saybe and Abdullahi, along with 105 other students, are getting an education through Dougherty Family College (DFC).

The school serves students who couldn’t afford college or lacked the support to succeed in school.

The college is a two-year program that supplies meals, transportation, text books, mentoring, computers, and paid internships.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing is all the students receive a scholarship. They pay what they can afford but must contribute at least $1,000.

“The kids are not looking for a handout, they were looking for an opportunity for a better life and hopefully that’s what we give them,” said Mike Daugherty, who the college is named after.

Daugherty won’t say how many millions he donated, but the school has raised more than $27 million.

His mission is to change lives and benefit the community.

“Education is something that, no matter what happens, can never be taken away from you,” he said.

He should know. Daugherty blew his first shot at college.

However, he would later bounce back and eventually start a highly-successful investment bank.

“I have a very checkered background, and St. Thomas gave me a second chance,” Daugherty said. “I’ll be forever grateful. I’m sitting here because of that, and I will be forever grateful.”

Daugherty and Gene Frey — who donated $5 million to fund DFC — know many of the DFC students by name. They’re excited their new path to higher education has been met with such enthusiasm.

“It’s great to see kids that have, to use the expression, fire in their belly,” Frey said. “They really want to do it but for some reason or another they are held back. In great measure, it’s the cost.”

Alvin Abraham is the dean of DFC. The university found him because of his background trying to place underserved kids in higher-ed.

“To be able to jump into this market and create something that can truly make an impact and change the trajectory of someone’s life is huge,” he said. “It’s a huge opportunity, so we’re really excited about that.”

Fundraising continues for DFC to make sure it can be sustained for at least the next 10 years.

Daugherty and Frey believe universities around the country will follow the DFC model once they see it working.

The college is accepting applications. More information can be found here.