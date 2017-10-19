Police: Impaired Driver Found Napping At Stop Light With Airsoft Gun In Lap

Filed Under: Elk River, Suspected DWI Driver

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a suspected impaired motorist was arrested after he was found napping at an Elk River intersection.

According to police, another motorist called police after a car didn’t go through an intersection after two cycles of lights.

Police arrived and observed what appeared to be a man passed out behind the wheel with an apparent handgun on his lap.

Police said they tried to alert him with a bullhorn and by knocking on the window.

Eventually the man woke up. Police secured an airsoft gun and took the driver into custody on suspicion of DWI.

